Fall arrives with summer heat and dry stretch of days

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have another very cool night ahead for Denver and the Front Range.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning. There could be some patchy frost, mainly across Weld and Larimer counties to the north of Denver. And, you could also find some frost in eastern Elbert and Lincoln counties.

The fall season starts on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. However, it will feel more like summer with afternoon readings in the low 80s. It will be sunny and dry, too. We will have similar conditions on Thursday.

A weak cold front will have temperatures near seasonal levels in the mid to upper 70s on Friday. However, the cold front won’t bring any rain. So, it’ll be another sunny and pleasant day.

The remainder of the forecast is looking dry and warm through early next week with more daily temperatures in the warm low to mid 80s.