Extreme fire danger, smoke and 90s this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday stays mostly dry across Colorado. There are no big rain chances.

Smoke remains a problem all week. Poor air quality and air quality advisories remain in effect due to multiple pollutants.

High temperatures reach 93 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins today. The record high is 97 set in 2013.

The mountains remain hot, dry, and windy. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Extreme fire danger. Poor air quality.

The next chance for any rain in the mountains is Wednesday afternoon. Chance is 20%. Unfortunately, these may be hot, dry, gusty type t-storms with dry lightning.

We may have another stretch of hot temps coming this weekend into next week. It could be a long stretch (2 weeks or more) before any significant rain returns to Colorado.

Smoke outlook. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.