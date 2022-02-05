Extra clouds from tonight clear on a cooler Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — As a weak boundary slides through the area tonight, extra clouds are expected. This will keep lows seasonal as we dip into the upper teens.

Light snow is possible in the higher elevations with minimal accumulations. The clouds will clear through Sunday, bringing mainly sunny skies back to the forecast. Highs will be cooler as they struggle to get out of the upper 30s.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are back for the start of the week. Highs will be near the 50-degree mark with a dry forecast.

A system quickly slides in from the north on Wednesday night, adding in a few clouds and the small chance for some light snow. It won’t linger as sunshine and high sin the lower 50s are back for the end of the workweek.