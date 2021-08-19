Tornado warning issued for storm near Westminster

DENVER (KDVR) –2:40 p.m.: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for a storm that is currently in the Westminster.

Tornado Warning including Thornton CO, Arvada CO, Westminster CO until 3:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/agRNV1xv9D — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 19, 2021

Original forecast: A strong storm system will move across northern Colorado bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could turn strong to severe with lightning, gusty wind and hail. The storms will race quickly to the northeast corner of Colorado before ending around 8-9 p.m.

ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson County until 3:00pm. https://t.co/uB26UYwUL2 | Pinpoint Weather #cowx — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) August 19, 2021

In the mountains light snow could mix with the late night rain showers above 12,000 feet. It’s not uncommon to see snow dusting the peaks at this time in August. It also goes to the influx of colder air across the higher terrain.

There could be a few lingering showers along the Front Range after midnight through early Friday morning. It will be windy at times early on Friday, but it’ll be sunny and pleasantly warm.

We will be breezy and sunny with pleasant 80s on Saturday followed by hotter 90s on Sunday. We will be dry and staying in the hot 90s through Tuesday.

We will have a few thunderstorms back in the forecast toward the end of next week which will help lower temperatures back into the 80s.