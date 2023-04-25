DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Tuesday before rain and snow push into the area in the afternoon and evening in the Denver weather forecast. Winter storm warnings are in effect from noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Evening rain and snow

Tuesday starts off with some partial clearing as highs reach the low 50s.

Snow pushes into the foothills around noon, with rain in the city in the evening and snow south of the metro.

Weather tonight: Rain and snow linger

The rain and snow will linger overnight Tuesday with a slight swap to snow as the system begins to leave the area. Snow and rain continue to taper in the early morning hours.

Snow totals in the mountains can reach one to two feet, with five to 10 inches in the foothills and south along the Palmer Divide.

Looking ahead: Friday morning showers, warming weekend

The precipitation is done by noon on Wednesday at the latest. Clouds linger into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday afternoon is mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday night and into Friday morning, we’ll see some rain and snow back into the area. It’ll clear by mid-morning Friday with sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are below average in the low 50s with a breezy wind.

Saturday looks great with more sunshine and seasonal highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday is even warmer in the upper 60s with sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to climb on Monday, reaching the low 70s with partly sunny skies.