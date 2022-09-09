DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures finally cooled across metro Denver thanks to a cold front that arrived early this morning. Another push of even cooler air arrives tonight and will keep Denver in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.

We will also have mainly cloudy skies and some much-needed rain. You should expect light rain showers early on Saturday followed by scattered showers and drizzle during the afternoon. Rain should end during the evening.

Sunshine returns on Sunday as we dry out across the Front Range.

Temperatures will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. Our normal high for Denver is around 82 degrees.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle to upper 80s each day next week. The good news is we have no hot 90s on the horizon.

We will start the work week dry, but by Wednesday through Friday a few afternoon storms return to the forecast.