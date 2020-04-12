Easter forecast includes heavy snow, cold temps: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Today will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to a drastic change in our weather pattern. Temperatures today will slowly drop into the teens and 20s this afternoon with periods of heavy snowfall.

Any type of travel will be difficult through the afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall totals will range from 1-4″ for the Denver metro area through Sunday, with localized higher amounts up to 6″ possible on the west and south side of the metro.

Snow will continue Sunday night into Monday, with periods of heavy snow expected through the day on Monday. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs only making it to the low 30s across the Front Range. Snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday before clearing out. Snowfall totals for the entire system Sunday and Monday combined will range from 4-8″ for the Denver metro, 1-4″ for the Eastern Plains and upwards of 5-12″ for the foothills and into the mountains.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the upcoming week. Expect a wintry mix Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures only making it into the 30-40s as highs. We’ll start to dry out by Friday as sunshine returns and temps back closer to average heading into the weekend.