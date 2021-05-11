Drying out with warmer temperatures, followed by more rain and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Our recent soggy storm system is slowly moving away from Colorado.

It delivered great moisture, with most places on the east of the mountains, including metro Denver, picking up a half to more than an inch of moisture, both rain and snow. The foothills west of the city and some mountain areas recorded between 4-10 inches of snow.

We will have fog early on Wednesday followed by the return of sunshine across the Front Range and in Denver. Temperatures will be milder, with readings in the low 60s. I can’t rule out isolated showers, but most places will stay dry.

We will continue with the dry weather on Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs reach the low to mid 70s. The warm temperatures stick around on Saturday, with only a few showers possible.

Another shot of soggy weather looks to arrive on Sunday and last through Tuesday. Each day will have a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain amounts could push past an inch again over the three days. And, while it will be rain on the plains, it will be snowing again in the mountains.