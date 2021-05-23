Drying out but staying windy into Monday

After a stormy start to the weekend, we are drying and clearing things out today for most of the state.

The eastern plains still have another round of afternoon storms with a slight severe risk. Main concerns will be strong winds, hail, and lightning with any storms that pop up.

For the rest of the Front Range and the metro, we get back to nice dry skies but it will be windy.

Winds will be gusty up to 30 mph at times.

This upcoming week will be quiet and dry with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.