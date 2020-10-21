Dry, windy Wednesday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Sunday for cold, snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings are in effect again today for the entire Front Range. Red Flag Warnings are also in effect for parts of the Front Range, Foothills and Mountains for lower relative humidities and an overall higher danger level. Gusts above treeline again reach 30-60 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies today in Denver with highs around 73 degrees. That is 10 degrees above normal.

The mountains stay dry today with partly cloudy skies, windy above treeline at 30-60 mph, and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Two cold fronts are on the way. The first arrives Thursday afternoon/night into Friday morning. Temps drop 30 degrees.

We could see overcast and flurries in Denver on Friday morning. Highs in the 30s. The normal high is 63 in Denver right now.

We have 4-5 hard freezes ahead for Denver. Time to blow out your sprinkler system.

Saturday could see extreme fire behavior with strong winds state-wide and dry conditions ahead of cold front number two.

The second cold front arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Temps drop significantly.

Sunday features snow showers and highs in the 20s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday’s temperature drop and snow potential.

Broncos Game: Temps in the 20s with snow showers. Dress in your warm Winter gear.

Single digit overnight lows possible into Monday morning. Snow showers could linger into Monday.

The mountains will see the most snow accumulation including the wildfires. Lesser amounts in Denver.

Forecast wind gusts Noon Wednesday.