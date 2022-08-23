DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will stay in its dry weather pattern Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the next several days.

Wednesday will be dry once again with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Storm chances will return Thursday into Friday with a 20% to 30% chance both afternoons.

The weekend will be drier with a 10% chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could reach the low 90s again on Sunday afternoon.