DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will be the last dry day of the week with wet weather returning by the end of the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures on Wednesday in Denver will hit the upper 80s with dry conditions. Parts of southern Colorado will have scattered showers through Wednesday.

Temperatures will return to the 90s on Thursday and Friday with storm chances returning to Denver and the Front Range.

It will be a wet weekend ahead with scattered showers and storms pushing across the state.

Parts of southern Colorado could see up to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days. The Front Range and central mountains could see up to an inch and a half of rain.

The wettest day in Denver will be Saturday with a 60% chance of showers. Temperatures will cool to the 70s through the weekend thanks to the cloud cover and rain.

Storm chances will decrease to 20% on Monday. Temperatures will return to the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.