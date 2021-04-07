Dry weather returns Wednesday with highs in the 60s, high fire danger expected

DENVER (KDVR) — After a quick burst of snow on the south side of metro Denver Tuesday night, warm and mild weather will return today. A few scattered snow showers will push across the eastern plains this morning with dry weather coming this afternoon.

High temperatures will hit the 60s Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies and dry weather on the Front Range. Winds will gust up to 35mph on the Front Range and plains, keeping fire danger high.

Winds will stay gusty on and off through Friday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will hit the 70s on Saturday before a cool down and small chances for rain move back in on Sunday.