DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will push south Monday evening with dry weather returning to the Front Range on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit the mid-80s in Denver with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. There will be a few isolated storms in the foothills and mountains, but the lower elevations are expected to stay dry.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

A 10% chance for storms will return on Thursday with a high temperature of around 88 degrees.

Storm chances will be highest on Friday with scattered storms possible through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through Saturday with 90 degrees possible on Sunday.