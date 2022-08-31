DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms Wednesday afternoon with dry weather returning Thursday. Temperatures will hit the 90s for the rest of the week.

The monsoon has shut off for the season meaning that our typical dry fall weather pattern is moving in.

Thursday will be sunny and dry with a high temperature of around 94 degrees in Denver. Friday will be much of the same with breezy winds in the afternoon.

Dry weather will stay for Labor Day weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. It will be a beautiful weekend to spend time outside.

Temperatures in the 90s with dry weather will stick around into next week.