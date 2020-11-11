Dry weather pattern returns, slow warm-up begins

DENVER (KDVR) — The dry weather pattern has returned to Colorado for the rest of the week with temperatures gradually warming each day.

Tuesday evening will stay dry with clear skies helping to melt away some of yesterday’s snowfall.

Wednesday’s temperatures will stay cool with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. The average high temperature in Denver this time of year is 55 degrees. Wednesday will stay sunny and dry on the Front Range. The northern and central mountains will see a few scattered snow showers on Wednesday, bringing a couple inches of accumulation.

Temperatures will reach the 50s again Thursday through Sunday with dry weather each day in the lower elevations. Another round of snow will move in to the mountains Saturday and Sunday morning.

Temperatures hit the 60s again next week.