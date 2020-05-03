Dry weather moves in to start the week with mild temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms across the Front Range and eastern plains tonight. With a marginal risk for severe storms, hail and gusty winds are possible with storms that do develop.

A few rain showers will linger overnight before clearing out early Monday morning. Monday will be warm with high temperatures in the 70s with dry conditions and sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and dry.

The wind will increase on Thursday ahead of our next cold front that will knock temperature into the upper 50s on Friday.

Next weekend will heat back up to the 60s.