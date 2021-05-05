Dry weather moves in Thursday, Friday; Temperatures warm to the 80s Friday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and storms will end by early Wednesday evening on the Front Range and will push east onto the plains. Small hail, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and lightning will be the main threats.

Dry weather will return to Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures reaching the 70s Thursday and the 80s on Friday. Both days will have sunny skies with breezy afternoon winds.

The next chance for storms will arrive late on Saturday. A cold front will cool temperatures to the 50s by Sunday with shower chances throughout the day.

Next week will start out cool and soggy with warmer and drier weather returning by Wednesday.