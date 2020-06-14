Dry weather moves in Sunday, temperatures stay hot

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will wrap up in Colorado late Saturday night.

A dry and warm pattern will move in for the next few days.

Sunday will be another hot day on the Front Range with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

This is about 10 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year. Conditions will be dry and sunny.

Winds will be breezy with high fire danger in place in Southern Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday will stay hot, sunny, and dry.

Cooler temperatures and storm chances move in on Thursday and stay into next weekend.