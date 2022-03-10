DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered snow showers in Southern Colorado Thursday evening before the snow moves out overnight. Temperatures will hit the 30s on Friday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Denver and the Front Range will stay dry through the weekend. Denver International Airport picked up 1.5 inches from the Wednesday / Thursday storm.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches by Friday morning from Colorado Springs to Trinidad.

Temperatures will heat up quickly with a dry weekend ahead. Highs will hit the 50s on Saturday and the 60s by Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday so make sure to spring your clocks forward an hour.

Dry and warm weather will stay for Monday and Tuesday before precipitation chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.