Dry weather continues with little rain in the forecast

DENVER (KDVR) – The drought monitor updated Thursday and 100% of Colorado is in some level of drought. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be any helpful rain in sight.

Friday brings another hot, sunny and dry day across metro Denver. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 90s. The record for Friday is 100 degrees and that seems out of reach. You will also notice more smoke and haze as wildfires continue out west.

We only have a stray shower possible on Saturday as we stay in the hot 90s.

On Sunday we introduce the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue each afternoon through the end of next week. While the chance of rain sounds promising, we are only forecasting that chance between 10-30%. So, most places won’t see rain as the dry days dominate.