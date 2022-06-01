DENVER (KDVR) — After a wet two days in Colorado, drier and warmer weather is moving in for the rest of the week.

Denver picked up 1.23 inches of rain in the last 24 hours at the airport, a great way to end May and kick off June.

Temperatures will climb back into the 70s Thursday with sunshine and dry weather. There could be a few isolated storms on the eastern plains but metro Denver is expected to stay dry.

Temperatures warm to the 80s again Friday through the weekend. The typical summer pattern of isolated storms each afternoon will start up again on Friday.

With the storm chances only at 10%, most places on the Front Range will miss out on decent moisture.

Monday will be the wettest day of the week with a 20% chance of storms.