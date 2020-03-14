Dry, warmer weekend across Colorado

Drier weather will move into the state as we kick off the weekend. Highs today will return to the mid-50s this afternoon with decreasing clouds through the day. Expect some breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. We’ll drop into the 20-30s overnight under a mainly clear sky.

In the high country today, a few isolated snow showers can’t be ruled out. This will primarily occur throughout the central and northern mountains. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunday will offer slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s. Statewide we’re looking at a mixture of sun and clouds with breezy conditions continuing.

We’ll start the new work week off with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonal temps on Monday. A cold front on Monday night will bring our next chance for moisture to the Front Range. Expect scattered rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll keep the chance of showers in the forecast through St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday as highs stay in the mid-50s.

Wednesday looks to be a mainly dry day, with only an isolated shower or two. As a result, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another system looks to move through the region by Thursday and Friday. This will keep the chance of rain and snow showers across the state. Highs will hit the upper 40s and lower 50s as end the work week. Conditions look to dry out by Saturday.