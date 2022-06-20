DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid-80s on Tuesday with breezy winds and dry conditions across the Front Range.

Parts of southern Colorado will see scattered rain showers on Tuesday with areas near and north of Interstate 70 staying dry.

Denver will stay dry on Wednesday with sunshine and a high temperature of 88 degrees. There will be more scattered showers across the southern half of the state throughout Wednesday.

Temperatures will hit the 90s again on Thursday and Friday with increasing storm chances. Storm chances will go up to 20% Friday through Monday.

High temperatures will cool to the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.