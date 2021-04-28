Dry, warm weather returns Thursday; Next chance for rain moves in this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday morning, dry conditions are moving back in with sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Dry and mild weather is here to stay on the Front Range for the next few days.

Thursday’s high temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s. There will be sunshine and dry conditions. Overall, it will be a great day to spend time outside.

Friday and Saturday will be even warmer with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Both days will be dry and calm.

Showers and storms will return midday Sunday, cooling temperatures into the 70s. Showers will continue overnight Sunday into Monday and could even change over to snow in some areas depending on elevation and low temperatures.

Monday’s highs will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and showers.

Drier weather will return by Tuesday and Wednesday.