Dry, warm weather pattern on the way to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) -- After a chilly Monday, temperatures will heat up quickly on the Front Range as a dry pattern settles in.

After a snowy February, current snowpack in Colorado is still above average at 110 percent. It is always great to see above average totals heading into a dry week.

Temperatures will be about 5 to 15 degrees above average in Denver over the next 10 days. Below is a graph showing our 10-day temperature trend outlook. Denver's average high temperature for this time of year is 50 degrees.

The warmest days of the week are expected to be Friday and Saturday with high temperatures making it close to the 70s in some spots.

