DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday evening will stay warm and dry with a quiet weather pattern ahead for the next several days on the Front Range.

Temperatures will heat up to the mid-90s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Thursday and Friday will be even hotter with more sunshine. Winds will be gusty after sunset on both days and through the overnight hours.

Thursday will be close to the record high of 97 degrees.

Storm chances will increase to 10% on Saturday with a high around 94 degrees in Denver.

Wetter weather arrives Sunday and stays into next week as high temperatures cool back down to the 80s.