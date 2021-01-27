Dry, warm weather here to stay for rest of week

DENVER (KDVR) — Dry and warm weather has returned to the state Wednesday with sunny skies helping to melt away some of Tuesday’s snowfall.

Most of the Front Range picked up about 1 to 3 inches of snow from Tuesday’s storm.

Dry weather is here to stay for the next several days with gradually warming temperatures.

High temperatures will hit the 50s on Thursday with sunshine and dry conditions. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs hitting the 60s on the Front Range.

The Front Range will stay dry this weekend with highs in the 50s each day. Winds will be gusty both Saturday and Sunday as a snowstorm moves through Colorado’s mountains.

Looking ahead to next week, another storm system will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing Denver and the Front Range snow chances and a big cool-down on Wednesday.