DENVER (KDVR) – A dry weather pattern has settled back into Colorado after an incredibly wet start to the workweek. Wednesday night and Thursday will stay dry with warm temperatures.

It will be a pleasant Wednesday night on the Front Range with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Scattered storms will stay in southern Colorado Wednesday evening.

More dry weather is expected on Thursday with sunshine heating afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will move back into the forecast on Friday and last into next week. Friday will be in the mid-80s with a 20% chance for storms.

Storm chances will stay near 20% through the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday of next week will have the highest chance for rain with scattered storms each afternoon.