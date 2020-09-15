Dry, warm days to continue

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern across Colorado looks to remain the same heading through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

That will mean mainly clear skies in Denver and along the Front Range. Temperatures will also not move much with daily highs in the mid- to upper 80s. We should be in the upper 70s at this time of year.

There will be added smoke in the air from wildfires burning in the West. So, expect a thicker haze early on Wednesday and possibly again on Thursday.

The good news is, a weak cold front will head our way over the weekend and will help stir the wind and disperse the smoke.

We will have a very low chance for a few rain showers starting on Saturday and popping in each day through Tuesday. Again, most places will stay dry with the chance for showers being very spotty. However, we will have more cloud cover each of those days and that will help lower temperatures.