Dry Thursday ahead, temperatures stay in 40s until weekend cooldown

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is going to be another calm weather day across Colorado. Afternoon high temperatures will hit the 40s with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will cool to the low 40s on Friday with increasing clouds as a storm system approaches. The Front Range will stay dry on Friday before snow chances move in on Saturday.

Scattered snow showers will develop by midday Saturday and will continue throughout Saturday before ending early Sunday morning. It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals that we will see in Denver but it does not look like a big storm for the Front Range.

Along with the snow, temperatures will cool to the mid 30s on Saturday with breezy winds.

Dry weather will return on Sunday with gradually warming temperatures heading into next week. High temperatures will climb into the 50s again by next Wednesday.