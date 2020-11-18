Dry Thursday ahead, chilly temperatures and snow chance Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 70s again on Wednesday afternoon and were near the record high temperature of 78 degrees set in 2008. A Red Flag Warning is in place for the Palmer Divide and southeast Plains until 5 p.m. Wednesday night with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy in some spots but not as strong as those on Wednesday.

Friday will cool to the 50s on the Front Range with mountain rain and snow showers. Showers will shift onto the Front Range late Friday night into Saturday morning and will be a mix of rain and snow, depending on the temperature.

Most of the accumulation chances will stay in the mountains with 1 to 4 inches of snowfall. Some areas on the Front Range could see a dusting of snow but most places won’t see any accumulation.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures gradually warming back into the 50s next week. More mountain snowfall will move in Monday and Tuesday of next week.