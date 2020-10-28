Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Dry stretch of days underway with warming to follow

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The melting of snow continued on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and milder readings in the 50s in Denver. We are expecting plenty of sunshine each day through the weekend and into early next week. So, the snow will continue to slowly disappear.

Temperatures at this time of year in Denver should reach around 60 degrees. We will be close to that level on Thursday and in the 60s on Friday.

A weak push of slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 50s will arrive over the weekend. Your trick-or-treat forecast is looking dry with readings in the low 50s around 5 p.m. to the mid-40s around 9 p.m. And don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night as we “fall back” with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

We will have some warmer upper 60s early next week on Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies expected for Election Day 2020.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories