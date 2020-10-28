Dry stretch of days underway with warming to follow

DENVER (KDVR) — The melting of snow continued on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and milder readings in the 50s in Denver. We are expecting plenty of sunshine each day through the weekend and into early next week. So, the snow will continue to slowly disappear.

Temperatures at this time of year in Denver should reach around 60 degrees. We will be close to that level on Thursday and in the 60s on Friday.

A weak push of slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 50s will arrive over the weekend. Your trick-or-treat forecast is looking dry with readings in the low 50s around 5 p.m. to the mid-40s around 9 p.m. And don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night as we “fall back” with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

We will have some warmer upper 60s early next week on Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies expected for Election Day 2020.