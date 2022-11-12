DENVER (KDVR) — The end of the weekend will remain dry with highs near 50 degrees before a cold front bringing snow chances for Denver’s weather moves in on Monday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s

Denver will have partly cloudy skies with lows dipping into the 20s overnight into Sunday. The mountains stay dry with lows in the single digits and teens.

Weather tomorrow: Dry, partly cloudy and windy

Denver starts sunny then turns partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday. Highs will be near 50 with breezy afternoon winds around 15-25 mph.

A southern track area of low pressure moving through New Mexico could spread snow into the southern mountains on Sunday evening into Monday morning. One to 4 inches is expected and some of this snow could drift as far north as the central mountains.

It will remain dry in the northern mountains with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Start to workweek: Cold front moves in

Snow continues early in the southern and central mountains then a cold front races in from Wyoming midday Monday.

Temperatures will drop and light snow is possible in the central and northern mountains and foothills with 1-2 inches of accumulation possible. Snow could also affect the southeastern plains.

Forecast total snow (inches) by 5pm Tuesday.

It will be dry in Denver Monday morning with the cold front moving in midday/afternoon. The Pinpoint Weather team forecast has temps turning colder in the 30s with increasing clouds and a 10-20% chance of light snow late Monday into early Tuesday.

The Palmer Divide and foothills could see 1 inch of accumulation.

Later in the week: Another cold front moves in

Another cold front is expected to hit late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will drop again and there is a 20% chance for light snow in Denver.