DENVER (KDVR) — The snow came to an end Thursday night with dry weather moving in for Friday. There were big totals from this storm, especially south and west of the city.

Denver International Airport picked up 7.3 inches of snow from the Wednesday to Thursday storm, increasing the March total to 13.1 inches, which is already above the average monthly total of 11.3 inches.

Friday will quickly heat up to the upper 40s with dry conditions. There will be a lot of melting through the weekend as temperatures get even warmer.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hit the 60s with dry weather on both days.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Monday and Tuesday, bringing rain and snow along with cooler temperatures. It is still too far out to know how much snow will fall but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.