DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain snow showers will build in Thursday night with dry weather continuing in the eastern half of Colorado.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s on Friday afternoon with a weak cold front pushing through. Saturday will be warm and dry again with a high temperature of around 66 degrees in Denver.

Another storm system will move in Sunday through Tuesday bringing rain showers to parts of the Front Range and snow showers to the mountains.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s.