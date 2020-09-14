Dry heat and smoke return; cold front arrives next weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a mostly dry, sunny week in Colorado with high pressure. Smoke from California returns at times, especially in Northern Colorado.

High temperatures surge to near 90 a few times this week in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Remember, we are tied at 73 90-degree days for 2020 (tied with 2012). One more 90-degree day and we will hold the all-time record.

The normal high right now in Denver is 80 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny and dry this week with some smoke. Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The next cold front arrives Saturday afternoon/night. Saturday morning starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs in the 80s then falling.

Cooler 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain.

Smoke outlook, Monday 9/14. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.