Dry Friday with lots of melting; next storm system arrives Saturday with snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry Friday with high cloudiness in Denver, and warmer highs around 50 degrees with lots of melting.

The mountains will stay dry and breezy on Friday with highs in the 30s.

The next storm system arrives overnight into Saturday with snow for the mountains. Expect 3-8 inches of accumulation by late Saturday and highs will drop by 10 degrees.

Inches of total snow by 11pm Saturday.

We are including a 20% chance of snow in Denver Saturday. There will be a better chance of snow south across the Palmer Divide where cities like Castle Rock and Monument could see 1-2 inches of snow. The Foothills could see 1-2 inches of accumulation.

It will be drier on Sunday and colder, with highs in the 30s.

It will be dry and warm on Monday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s.