Dry days ahead will lead to warmer October afternoons in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern is looking quiet heading into the weekend as high pressure will be in control for several days. That will give us plenty of sunshine each afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s on Saturday which is about average for this time of year. Highs on Sunday will reach the low 70s and again on Monday.

We will have a weak cold front slide south on Tuesday from a storm that will pass to the north of Colorado. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s with a small chance for a passing rain shower. Sunshine and dry weather will return on Wednesday as temperatures hold in the low 60s.

The weather will be dry for the remainder of the week and into next weekend as temperatures warm back into the upper 60s.