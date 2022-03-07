DENVER (KDVR) — Denver picked up 4.3 inches of snow from the weekend storm. There will be a few isolated showers Monday night that are expected to stay south of metro Denver.

Showers that develop Monday evening will be light with minimal accumulation. Most of the lower elevations will stay dry with chances staying along the Palmer Divide and into El Paso county.

Totals will stay less than an inch from Monday night’s snow.

Dry weather will return on Tuesday with a high of 41 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be snow starting Wednesday afternoon that will continue into Thursday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, totals on the Front Range look to be around 2 to 4 inches by midday Thursday.

Dry and mild weather will return by the weekend.