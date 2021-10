DENVER (KDVR) — We had seasonal temps yesterday but now warm 70s take over the rest of your weekend.

It will be great weather for the home Broncos game in the afternoon with sunny and dry skies.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Tuesday with temperatures warming back up to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Colorado’s mountains will see showers and storms on Wednesday with only a 10% chance down at the lower elevations.

The end of the week will stay mild and dry into the weekend.