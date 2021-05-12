Dry and warm Thursday ahead; Isolated storm chances this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Quiet and calm weather will return for Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s.

Weather will be dry across Colorado, with the exception of a few isolated storms on the far eastern plains Thursday afternoon.

Highs in the 70s will stay for Friday with a 10% chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms. Most places will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be higher on Saturday than on Sunday, with highs reaching the 70s. Both afternoons will have chances for spotty thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms this week will come on Monday, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. High temperatures will be around 66 degrees in Denver.

A few lingering storms will last into Tuesday before drier weather returns on Wednesday.