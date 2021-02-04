Dry and mild weekend before turning colder next week

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado mountains will continue to see waves of snow on Friday and again Saturday. Travel through the high country can be slick and slow at times.

In Denver we are expecting dry conditions heading into the weekend. We will have passing clouds at times along with some wind. Temperatures look to be in the seasonal 40s through Saturday and then reach the milder 50s on Sunday.

We are tracking much colder temperatures for next week as arctic air slides into the Midwest. We will be on the western fringe of the bitter cold with highs above freezing on Monday and then heading below freezing for the rest of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits later in the week.

There is another chance for snow with the colder temperatures. It looks to arrive late on Wednesday and last into Thursday. Right now accumulation is possible in metro Denver. However, totals look light with generally less than a few inches.

