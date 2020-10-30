Dry and breezy Halloween; 70° streak coming next week

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be in the mid-60s today with sunny skies across Denver and the Front Range.

The mountains also stay sunny and dry today, 40s and 50s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 60 degrees.

Halloween looks breezy and about 5 degrees cooler as a cold front brushes the state from the north. Denver high of 59. Temps fall through the 50s and 40s for Trick-or-Treaters.

We fall back one hour early Sunday morning. Weather stays sunny and dry with highs around 60.

I’m forecasting a 5 day streak of 70 degree days Monday-Friday. Dry. Wildfire danger increases.

The next storm system with rain/snow doesn’t arrive for about 8 days or more.

Saturday/Halloween forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.