Abnormally warm fall day Friday; Cloudy Saturday with mountain snow late

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies early Friday, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon in Denver. It will be abnormally warm with highs in the low 70s.

The mountains start sunny then turn partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

A cold front hits the mountains late Saturday into Sunday morning with wind and 1-3 inches of snowfall.

In Denver, skies turn completely cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

On Sunday, highs fall 10 degrees behind this cold front across the Front Range with a 10% chance of rain showers early.

Future radar and satellite at 5am Sunday.

Forecast snow totals between Saturday-Sunday.

It will be drier and significantly warmer on Monday in the mid-70s. The record highs is 84 in Denver.

Another cold front his Tuesday-Wednesday with a 10% chance of rain in Denver and cooler highs in the low 60s.