Dry, 90 degrees Sunday; Light smoke, dry for a long stretch as monsoon shuts down

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a warm, dry Sunday with light smoke concentrations across Colorado. Highs reach 90 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range. Mountain highs in the 70s and 80s.

The monsoon appears to have shut down for the year.

Labor Day also looks warm at about 90, with light to moderate smoke concentrations.

Wednesday looks similar.

Hot 90s surge into Denver on Thursday-Friday, generating near-record highs. Records are 94 on Thursday and 93 on Friday.

Saturday looks warm and mostly dry with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs around 90.

A few more clouds on Sunday with upper 80s and a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.