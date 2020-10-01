Drought conditions persist with dry days to continue

DENVER (KDVR) — We enter October with a forecast that keeps Colorado and metro Denver dry for days to come. A lot of the state is suffering from drought conditions which will not improve until we get rain or snow.

We are expecting mainly sunny skies with a few passing clouds at times through next week. There will also be some smoke in the sky at times depending on wildfire behavior from the Cameron Peak and Mullen fires burning to the north.

Temperatures will swing between the 60s to 70s to 80s with the warmest days being on Monday and Tuesday. The good news is that overnight lows will stay in the refreshing 40s each night.