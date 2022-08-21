DENVER (KDVR) — After some evening showers and storms, clouds linger over Denver Sunday night with mild lows in the upper 50s. Some clouds stick around on Monday giving us a mix of sun and clouds.

A few isolated showers are possible south of the city with mild highs in the middle 80s.

We’ll dry things out for the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds.

Highs will hover in the middle-to-upper 80s. Thursday has a small chance for a shower with extra clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

Friday looks like the best chance for late-day showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s for Friday and into the weekend.

The weekend has decreasing chances for rain with partly cloudy skies. Winds will light through Saturday and Sunday.