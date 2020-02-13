Drier Thursday with temperatures warming up; Presidents’ Day snow possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow has ended except for the Northeastern Plains and Central and Northern Mountains. That snow will dry-up by midday into the afternoon. Front Range highs will be around 32 degrees.

Drier Friday statewide. It will also be warmer, with highs in the 40s.

A small wave of snow briefly hits the Central and Northern Mountains on Saturday morning. Then drier, temporarily.

Dry on Saturday across the Front Range with highs in the 40s.

I'm forecasting a Presidents Day special. Snow hits the Mountains on Sunday and continues on Presidents Day. Heavy accumulations, 1-2 feet possible at the ski areas in the Central and Northern Mountains. Expect problems along I-70 both days.

A small piece of that snow rolls across Denver and I-25 on Presidents Day. Colder, with highs in the 30s.

It will turn drier on Tuesday.