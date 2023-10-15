DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny alongside a warming trend for the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, cool

Sunday night will stay clear and cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Monday, Sunshine will be in full force. This will help high temperatures to climb to the lower 70s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than average.

Looking ahead: Warm Tuesday ahead of another cooldown

Tuesday, more sunshine will keep a warming trend going. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal, and closer to the record high of 86 set in 1926.

A cold front will move toward the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This front will come through dry, but kick up breezy conditions and help to knock temperatures down about 10 degrees on Wednesday.

Then, highs will rebound back up to the 70s Thursday into the weekend alongside plenty of sunshine.